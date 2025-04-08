Trump made a tough demand for $350 billion from Europe

US President Donald Trump has demanded that European countries purchase $350 billion worth of American energy in order for the United States to ease massive tariffs against the EU.
- Despite expressing readiness for an agreement, Trump highlights the $350 billion trade deficit with the EU and proposes energy purchases as a quick solution.
- The political tension escalates as Trump criticizes official Brussels and emphasizes the importance of increasing American energy purchases to balance the trade deficit.
Trump has started blackmailing the EU again
The American leader responded to the proposal of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
According to the latter, the EU has offered to lift tariffs on American cars and industrial goods if the US does the same in response.
However, Trump made it clear that he was not happy with this.
Against this backdrop, the head of the White House complained about a $350 billion trade deficit with the European Union,
The American leader lashed out at official Brussels after a meeting in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Despite this, he stressed that he was ready for an agreement with the European Union if it committed to reducing the trade deficit with the United States by increasing purchases of American energy.
