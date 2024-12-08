Trump once again called for negotiations regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should immediately "cease fire and start negotiations". He also stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement.

Trump called for an "immediate ceasefire"

In his post, Donald Trump also mentioned the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the Syrian dictator's escape, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly lost interest in supporting Assad.

Russia had no reason to be there. They lost interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where about 600,000 Russian soldiers died or were wounded in a war that should not have started and could continue indefinitely. Donald Trump The newly elected president of the USA

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement to end the war.

Too many lives wasted, too many families destroyed. If this continues, the war can turn into something much larger and more dangerous. I know Volodymyr well. This is his moment to act. China can contribute to this process, the US president-elect wrote. Share

Zelensky met with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace

On December 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly elected US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

First, Trump came to the Elysee Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that the Ukrainian president would join them.

By the way, after arriving at the Elysee Palace, Trump declared that "the world is going crazy" and that is what he wants to discuss today.

Later, Zelensky met with both presidents, the tripartite meeting lasted 35 minutes.

A good, productive meeting with President Trump and President Macron. President Trump is determined, as always. Thanks for that. I also thank President Macron for organizing this meeting in Paris. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace.



President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting.



We all want… pic.twitter.com/eKMtuhp2ZI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2024

The president said that he spoke with Trump and Macron "about our people, the situation on the battlefield and a just peace for Ukraine. We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible."