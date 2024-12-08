Trump once again called for negotiations regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should immediately "cease fire and start negotiations". He also stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement.

  • The US president noted that Russia has lost interest in supporting Bashar al-Assad as a result of the war against Ukraine.
  • Trump believes that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready to make a deal to end the war and save lives.
  • The meeting in Paris between Zelenskyi, Trump and Macron was aimed at discussing the situation on the front lines and finding ways to a peaceful settlement of the war.
  • The President of Ukraine emphasized that peace for the country is possible thanks to strength and readiness for negotiations.

Trump called for an "immediate ceasefire"

In his post, Donald Trump also mentioned the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the Syrian dictator's escape, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly lost interest in supporting Assad.

Russia had no reason to be there. They lost interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where about 600,000 Russian soldiers died or were wounded in a war that should not have started and could continue indefinitely.

Donald Trump

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement to end the war.

Too many lives wasted, too many families destroyed. If this continues, the war can turn into something much larger and more dangerous. I know Volodymyr well. This is his moment to act. China can contribute to this process, the US president-elect wrote.

Zelensky met with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace

On December 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly elected US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

First, Trump came to the Elysee Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that the Ukrainian president would join them.

By the way, after arriving at the Elysee Palace, Trump declared that "the world is going crazy" and that is what he wants to discuss today.

Later, Zelensky met with both presidents, the tripartite meeting lasted 35 minutes.

A good, productive meeting with President Trump and President Macron. President Trump is determined, as always. Thanks for that. I also thank President Macron for organizing this meeting in Paris.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The president said that he spoke with Trump and Macron "about our people, the situation on the battlefield and a just peace for Ukraine. We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible."

And he added that peace is possible thanks to strength.

