Trump once again called for negotiations regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should immediately "cease fire and start negotiations". He also stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement.
Points of attention
Trump called for an "immediate ceasefire"
In his post, Donald Trump also mentioned the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the Syrian dictator's escape, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly lost interest in supporting Assad.
According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Ukraine are allegedly ready to conclude an agreement to end the war.
Zelensky met with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace
On December 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly elected US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
First, Trump came to the Elysee Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that the Ukrainian president would join them.
By the way, after arriving at the Elysee Palace, Trump declared that "the world is going crazy" and that is what he wants to discuss today.
Later, Zelensky met with both presidents, the tripartite meeting lasted 35 minutes.
I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2024
President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting.
We all want… pic.twitter.com/eKMtuhp2ZI
The president said that he spoke with Trump and Macron "about our people, the situation on the battlefield and a just peace for Ukraine. We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible."
And he added that peace is possible thanks to strength.
