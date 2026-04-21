Trump personally thwarted the signing of the peace deal with Iran — insiders

According to CNN insiders, an agreement to end the war in the Middle East was very close to being signed until US President Donald Trump started talking nonsense and angered Iran.

The US cannot reach an agreement with Iran because of Trump

Just a few days ago, it seemed that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a peace agreement.

However, this favorable "atmosphere" was sharply spoiled by Donald Trump's loud statements against Iran.

The US president attempted to negotiate through the press, posting about the talks on social media and speaking to the media.

The Iranian regime was not prepared for this turn of events and was quite angry with the White House.

According to one insider, official Tehran agreed to a number of provisions, although they were not finally agreed upon.

What is also interesting is that Iran even agreed to many of the US's most controversial demands — in particular, the transfer of enriched uranium.