Trump plans meeting with Zelenskyy — when exactly

US President Donald Trump may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The talks will likely take place in Washington.
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington
"I will probably meet with President Zelensky next week," the American leader noted.
He also answered Barron's questions about where exactly the meeting might take place.
Recall, the last time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met was on December 7 in Paris, when the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral was held there. French President Emmanuel Macron also participated in the meeting.
