Trump plans meeting with Zelenskyy — when exactly
Zelenskyy
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The talks will likely take place in Washington.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.
  • The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is expected to take place next week.
  • The last meeting between the two leaders occurred in Paris during the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington

"I will probably meet with President Zelensky next week," the American leader noted.

He also answered Barron's questions about where exactly the meeting might take place.

It could be Washington. Well, I'm not going there (to Kyiv — ed.).

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Recall, the last time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met was on December 7 in Paris, when the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral was held there. French President Emmanuel Macron also participated in the meeting.

