According to US President Donald Trump, he intends to sell China and Russia "all the oil they need" as his team takes control of Venezuelan oil sales.

Trump is ready to provide Russia with oil

The head of the White House announced his new decision during a meeting with the heads of American oil and gas companies.

According to Donald Trump, "the United States is now open for business."

China can buy all the oil it wants from us, there or in the U.S. Russia can get all the oil it needs from us. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to journalists, during a recent meeting at the White House with energy company executives, Trump justified his administration's admiration for former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

In addition, he tried to somehow justify taking control of oil production in the country.

The head of the White House began to claim: if he hadn't done it first, China and Russia would have done it.