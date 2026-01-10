Trump plans to sell oil to Russia
Trump plans to sell oil to Russia

Trump is ready to provide Russia with oil
Source:  CNN

According to US President Donald Trump, he intends to sell China and Russia "all the oil they need" as his team takes control of Venezuelan oil sales.

  • The decision to open up the U.S. for oil business raises questions about international relations and energy security.
  • The meeting with energy company executives sheds light on Trump's bold stance on oil diplomacy.

The head of the White House announced his new decision during a meeting with the heads of American oil and gas companies.

According to Donald Trump, "the United States is now open for business."

China can buy all the oil it wants from us, there or in the U.S. Russia can get all the oil it needs from us.

According to journalists, during a recent meeting at the White House with energy company executives, Trump justified his administration's admiration for former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

In addition, he tried to somehow justify taking control of oil production in the country.

The head of the White House began to claim: if he hadn't done it first, China and Russia would have done it.

"If we hadn't done this, China and Russia would already be there," Trump assures.

