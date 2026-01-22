Trump praised the meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos

US President Donald Trump described today's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos as "good."

Trump called the meeting with Zelenskyy "very good"

Trump told reporters after talking with the Ukrainian leader.

The meeting was very good. Donald Trump President of the United States

He added that the war must end, and pointed out that many people are dying.

"I think the meeting with President Zelensky was good. It's an ongoing process," Trump said regarding the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

He indicated that the American side would hold a meeting with the Russians.

We are meeting with Russia, it will happen tomorrow. Share

He also added that he was going to meet with Putin.