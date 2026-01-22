Trump praised the meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos
Trump praised the meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos

Trump
Source:  Ukrinform

US President Donald Trump described today's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos as "good."

Points of attention

  • President Trump described the meeting with President Zelenskyy in Davos as 'very good' and expressed his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The American side plans to engage in discussions with Russia to work towards achieving a peaceful settlement in the region.
  • Trump highlighted the importance of resolving the conflict to prevent further loss of lives and emphasized that the meeting marks an ongoing process for peace.

Trump called the meeting with Zelenskyy "very good"

Trump told reporters after talking with the Ukrainian leader.

The meeting was very good.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that the war must end, and pointed out that many people are dying.

"I think the meeting with President Zelensky was good. It's an ongoing process," Trump said regarding the prospects for a peaceful settlement.

He indicated that the American side would hold a meeting with the Russians.

We are meeting with Russia, it will happen tomorrow.

He also added that he was going to meet with Putin.

