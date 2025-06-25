Trump promised to meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting is scheduled for June 25.

Trump will meet with Zelenskyy: what is known

Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy on June 25.

We'll discuss his difficulties, some difficulties. Zelenskyy is a good guy. I mean, I'll meet with him today. I don't know. I think we'll discuss Ukraine. Yes. That seems most likely. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump also added that he had spoken repeatedly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter, he said, offered help in the conflict between Iran and Israel, but the head of the White House asked him for "help on Russia."

Okay, I said, do me a favor, help us with Russia, not with Iran, but he (Putin — ed.) was very nice. We will talk (with Zelenskyy — ed.) about it, we will talk. I think progress is being made.

Sources report that Zelenskyy has a meeting scheduled with Trump.

In addition to meeting with the American leader, the Ukrainian President's program also includes meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, New Zealand Christopher Laxon, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Share

An E5 meeting is also planned, with the leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Poland, and the NATO Secretary General taking part. Another format is N5, with the participation of the leaders of the Scandinavian countries.