Trump promised to meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting is scheduled for June 25.
Trump will meet with Zelenskyy: what is known
Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy on June 25.
Trump also added that he had spoken repeatedly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter, he said, offered help in the conflict between Iran and Israel, but the head of the White House asked him for "help on Russia."
Okay, I said, do me a favor, help us with Russia, not with Iran, but he (Putin — ed.) was very nice. We will talk (with Zelenskyy — ed.) about it, we will talk. I think progress is being made.
Sources report that Zelenskyy has a meeting scheduled with Trump.
An E5 meeting is also planned, with the leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Poland, and the NATO Secretary General taking part. Another format is N5, with the participation of the leaders of the Scandinavian countries.
