Trump-Putin meeting — insiders reveal date and location

According to Fox News, US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may hold meetings on ending Russia's war against Ukraine on August 11 in Rome, Italy.

Trump-Putin meeting — what is known so far

Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the meeting is being prepared for next Monday, and one of the possible venues is Rome, the report said. Share

Anonymous sources for Sky News claim that the head of the White House personally chose the meeting location.

According to insiders, on August 7, he discussed with Malone the possibility of using Rome as a negotiating platform for a meeting with Putin next week.

There are also rumors circulating that if the US president and the Kremlin leader meet in Rome, it will take place in the Vatican.

A spokesman for the Italian Foreign Ministry said that his country is ready to sincerely and constructively support this process.

What is important to understand is that if Italy or the Vatican were chosen as the venue for the Trump-Putin talks, the issue of an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of the Russian dictator would arise.