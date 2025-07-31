Trump responded harshly to threats from "loser ex-president" Medvedev
Trump responded harshly to threats from "loser ex-president" Medvedev

US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to threats of war from Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The American leader warned him that such statements are dangerous.

Points of attention

  • The tensions between Trump and Medvedev highlight the strained relationship between the US and Russia, characterized by high tariffs and minimal economic cooperation.
  • Trump's dismissal of economic collaboration with Russia and India, along with his derogatory remarks towards Medvedev, escalates the political animosity between the nations.
  • Medvedev's defiance towards Trump's warnings and the escalation of ultimatums further intensify the already volatile situation, potentially leading to heightened tensions and conflict.

Trump put Medvedev in his place

Trump made this statement on Truth Social.

Responding to Medvedev, Trump stated that the United States is not interested in economic cooperation with Russia or India, calling their economies "dead."

I don't care what India does to Russia. They can destroy their dead economies together, I don't care. We hardly do business with India, their tariffs are too high, some of the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the US hardly do business with each other.

The American leader also made a humiliating reference to Medvedev's political past.

Let's leave it at that and tell Medvedev, the former failed president of Russia who still thinks he's the president, to watch his words. He's treading on very dangerous territory!

Trump's post

It is worth noting that Medvedev did not listen to Trump and promised to continue the "SVO".

About Trump's threats against me on his personal network Truth, which he banned from working in our country. If some words of the former Russian president cause such a nervous reaction in such a formidable US president, then Russia is right about everything and will continue to go its own way.

And about the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "stepping into dangerous territory" — well, let him remember his favorite movies about "The Walking Dead", as well as how dangerous a "dead hand" that does not exist in nature can be.

As a reminder, on July 28, US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to change the terms of his ultimatum on secondary tariffs to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Now the dictator does not have 50 days to achieve peace with Ukraine, but about 10-12 days remain.

It is worth noting that Russia did not like this approach, and in particular, Medvedev called the new ultimatum a "step towards war" between the US and Russia.

Trump is playing an ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember two things: 1. Russia is Israel and even Iran. 2. Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go the way of Sleepy Joe (ed. — former US President Joe Biden).

