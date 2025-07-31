US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to threats of war from Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The American leader warned him that such statements are dangerous.

Trump put Medvedev in his place

Trump made this statement on Truth Social.

Responding to Medvedev, Trump stated that the United States is not interested in economic cooperation with Russia or India, calling their economies "dead."

I don't care what India does to Russia. They can destroy their dead economies together, I don't care. We hardly do business with India, their tariffs are too high, some of the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the US hardly do business with each other. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader also made a humiliating reference to Medvedev's political past.

Let's leave it at that and tell Medvedev, the former failed president of Russia who still thinks he's the president, to watch his words. He's treading on very dangerous territory! Share

Trump's post

It is worth noting that Medvedev did not listen to Trump and promised to continue the "SVO".

About Trump's threats against me on his personal network Truth, which he banned from working in our country. If some words of the former Russian president cause such a nervous reaction in such a formidable US president, then Russia is right about everything and will continue to go its own way.

And about the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "stepping into dangerous territory" — well, let him remember his favorite movies about "The Walking Dead", as well as how dangerous a "dead hand" that does not exist in nature can be. Share

As a reminder, on July 28, US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to change the terms of his ultimatum on secondary tariffs to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Now the dictator does not have 50 days to achieve peace with Ukraine, but about 10-12 days remain.

It is worth noting that Russia did not like this approach, and in particular, Medvedev called the new ultimatum a "step towards war" between the US and Russia.