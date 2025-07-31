US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to threats of war from Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. The American leader warned him that such statements are dangerous.
Trump put Medvedev in his place
Trump made this statement on Truth Social.
Responding to Medvedev, Trump stated that the United States is not interested in economic cooperation with Russia or India, calling their economies "dead."
The American leader also made a humiliating reference to Medvedev's political past.
It is worth noting that Medvedev did not listen to Trump and promised to continue the "SVO".
About Trump's threats against me on his personal network Truth, which he banned from working in our country. If some words of the former Russian president cause such a nervous reaction in such a formidable US president, then Russia is right about everything and will continue to go its own way.
As a reminder, on July 28, US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to change the terms of his ultimatum on secondary tariffs to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Now the dictator does not have 50 days to achieve peace with Ukraine, but about 10-12 days remain.
It is worth noting that Russia did not like this approach, and in particular, Medvedev called the new ultimatum a "step towards war" between the US and Russia.
Trump is playing an ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember two things: 1. Russia is Israel and even Iran. 2. Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go the way of Sleepy Joe (ed. — former US President Joe Biden).
