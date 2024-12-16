Trump says little progress made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

There is "some progress" in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, US President-elect Donald Trump said on December 16 during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Points of attention
- President-elect Donald Trump expressed concern over the slow progress in ending the war in Ukraine and stopping Russian aggression.
- Trump highlighted the tragic scale of the conflict, emphasizing the need for efforts to avoid military conflicts and achieve peace in the region.
- Efforts to end the war in Ukraine involve active steps to calm the situation and work towards peace, with discussions taking place at various levels between the US and Ukraine officials.
Trump says little progress made in stopping Russian aggression
We are trying to stop the war, the terrible, terrible war that is going on in Ukraine... We are making little progress. It is difficult. It is unpleasant. It is disgusting. People are being killed on a scale that no one has ever seen.
He noted that the battlefield in Ukraine is a plain, "and the only thing that stops a bullet is the body, the human body."
According to him, what is happening in the war in Ukraine is "much worse than what is being reported on both sides":
So we're going to do, and we're doing the best we can, and we'll see what happens.
The newly elected US president added that after the election he has been working every day to "calm the world a little and get rid of wars."
Trump is already working to end the war
According to insiders, the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.
Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.
