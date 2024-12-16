Trump says little progress made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

There is "some progress" in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, US President-elect Donald Trump said on December 16 during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump says little progress made in stopping Russian aggression

We are trying to stop the war, the terrible, terrible war that is going on in Ukraine... We are making little progress. It is difficult. It is unpleasant. It is disgusting. People are being killed on a scale that no one has ever seen.

He noted that the battlefield in Ukraine is a plain, "and the only thing that stops a bullet is the body, the human body."

The number of soldiers dying on both sides is astronomical. I've never seen anything like it... Nobody has seen anything like it," the president-elect stressed. "It's a very flat surface, very flat land. That's why it's great agricultural land. It's really the breadbasket of the world, but it's very flat, and nothing stops a bullet except the body. There's no protection, nothing. Donald Trump Newly elected US president

According to him, what is happening in the war in Ukraine is "much worse than what is being reported on both sides":

So we're going to do, and we're doing the best we can, and we'll see what happens.

The newly elected US president added that after the election he has been working every day to "calm the world a little and get rid of wars."

We had no wars when I left office, and now the whole world is exploding. Share

Trump is already working to end the war

According to insiders, the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.

What is important to understand is that they primarily focused on exchanging important data, but did not yet discuss ways to end the war or secure a ceasefire. Share

Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.