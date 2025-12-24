Trump sent elite special forces and aviation closer to Venezuela

According to The Wall Street Journal, this week, US authorities moved a significant number of special-purpose aircraft and several cargo planes filled with troops and equipment to the Caribbean.

What is known about Trump's decision?

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, on December 22, the United States transferred at least 10 American CV-22 Osprey rotary-wing aircraft, which are used by US Special Operations Forces, to the Caribbean.

Moreover, it is indicated that C-17 cargo planes from the US military bases Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell have also arrived in Puerto Rico.

According to anonymous sources, these planes transported military personnel and equipment. It is not yet known what types of troops and equipment the planes were carrying.

What is important to understand is that Cannon is home to the 27th Special Operations Regiment, while Fort Campbell is home to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite unit of the US Special Operations Forces, and the 101st Airborne Division.