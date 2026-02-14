Trump supports potential regime change for Ayatollah in Iran

US President Donald Trump has supported potential regime change in Iran and said a "tremendous force" will soon appear in the Middle East, as the Pentagon sent a second aircraft carrier to the region.

Trump announced a possible regime change in Iran

When asked if he wanted regime change in Iran, he replied that "it seems like that would be the best thing that could happen."

At the same time, the American leader did not name who exactly, in his opinion, should come to power in Iran, but emphasized that "there are such people."

For 47 years, all they've done is talk, talk, talk. And while they're talking, we've lost a lot of lives. Legs torn off, arms torn off, faces torn off. We've been doing this for a very long time. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US wants nuclear talks with Iran to also cover the country's ballistic missiles, support for armed groups in the region and treatment of the Iranian people. Iran has said it is ready to discuss limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, but has denied linking the issue to missiles.

At the same time, Trump has threatened to strike Iran if a deal is not reached, and Tehran has promised to take retaliatory measures. It is known that the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities last year.

When asked what was left to strike nuclear facilities, the US president replied:

Dust. If we do that, it will be the smallest part of the mission, but we will probably capture whatever is left. Share

Trump was also asked why a second aircraft carrier was heading to the Middle East:

In case we don't agree, we'll need him... if we need him, he'll be ready.

In turn, one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the aircraft carrier would take at least a week to reach the Middle East.