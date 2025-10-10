Trump thanks Putin for his "support" over Nobel Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Nobel Peace Prize has "lost credibility" because Donald Trump did not receive it. The US president thanked him for these words.
Trump thanks Putin amid brutal shelling of Ukraine
Donald Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.
Trump also published a video with Putin's comment that the US president should have received the peace prize.
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado. The Nobel Committee awarded her the prize "for her tireless work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."
