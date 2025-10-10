Trump thanks Putin for his "support" over Nobel Prize
Trump thanks Putin for his "support" over Nobel Prize

Trump
Source:  Public

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Nobel Peace Prize has "lost credibility" because Donald Trump did not receive it. The US president thanked him for these words.

Points of attention

  • Russian President Putin comments on the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize for not being awarded to Donald Trump, leading to a controversial response from the US president.
  • Trump expresses appreciation to Putin for his remarks regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting Putin's praise for Trump's role in resolving international crises.
  • The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado, sparking discussions about the political nature of the prestigious award.

Trump thanks Putin amid brutal shelling of Ukraine

Donald Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

Thank you President Putin!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump also published a video with Putin's comment that the US president should have received the peace prize.

Trump's post

"He solves complex issues, crises that have lasted for decades," Putin said.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado. The Nobel Committee awarded her the prize "for her tireless work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

The White House was outraged that US President Donald Trump did not receive this year's most prestigious peace prize and stated that for the Nobel Committee, "politics is more important than peace."

