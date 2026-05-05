US President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to get even with Europe for not supporting him in the Middle East war. As part of this effort, a plan to deploy US long-range missiles that were supposed to act as a "shield" for Germany and other European countries was canceled.

Trump significantly weakened Germany's defenses

A few days ago, it became known that the US president ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany.

What is important to understand is that the reductions affected precisely those special forces that were supposed to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles.

According to experts, these systems are called the main tool for deterring Russian aggression against Europe.

Metin Hakverdi, a high-ranking member of the German parliament, decided not to hide his indignation:

The US administration's decision not to deploy cruise missiles in Germany is dangerous. Share

According to the German MP, this has made his country even more vulnerable, especially in the event of a war with Russia.

Moreover, it is indicated that the situation has truly become catastrophic, as European countries currently do not have weapons capable of delivering strikes at such a range.

What is important to understand is that it is the American Tomahawks that would allow NATO forces to strike at a distance of up to 1,600 kilometers, which is a direct response to the Russian Iskanders in Kaliningrad.