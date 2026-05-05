Trump took away Europe's main tool for containing Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Trump took away Europe's main tool for containing Russia

Trump significantly weakened Germany's defenses
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to get even with Europe for not supporting him in the Middle East war. As part of this effort, a plan to deploy US long-range missiles that were supposed to act as a "shield" for Germany and other European countries was canceled.

Points of attention

  • European countries currently lack weapons capable of delivering strikes at the range needed to counter Russian threats, highlighting the importance of US support.
  • The cancellation of the missile 'shield' and troop withdrawal have significant implications for European security and the balance of power in the region.

Trump significantly weakened Germany's defenses

A few days ago, it became known that the US president ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany.

What is important to understand is that the reductions affected precisely those special forces that were supposed to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles.

According to experts, these systems are called the main tool for deterring Russian aggression against Europe.

Metin Hakverdi, a high-ranking member of the German parliament, decided not to hide his indignation:

The US administration's decision not to deploy cruise missiles in Germany is dangerous.

According to the German MP, this has made his country even more vulnerable, especially in the event of a war with Russia.

Moreover, it is indicated that the situation has truly become catastrophic, as European countries currently do not have weapons capable of delivering strikes at such a range.

What is important to understand is that it is the American Tomahawks that would allow NATO forces to strike at a distance of up to 1,600 kilometers, which is a direct response to the Russian Iskanders in Kaliningrad.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy showed launches of F-5 Flamingo at military targets in Cheboksary
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-5 Flamingo missiles successfully weaken the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff revealed the details of the defeat of VNIIR-Progress and the Kirishisky Refinery in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New deep strikes by the Defense Forces — what are the results?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump called Ukraine the best US ally in Europe
Trump made new statements about Zelensky and Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?