Trump unexpectedly doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump doubted that he would be able to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite promising to end the war immediately during his campaign, President Trump now expresses doubt about his capability to stop the conflict.
- Trump's recent statements indicate a significant departure from his earlier commitment to quickly resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- The US President's shifting stance raises questions about the future of efforts to end the hostilities between the two nations.
Trump doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump said he was no longer sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine.
This statement is very different from his promise to quickly end the conflict, which he made during the election campaign.
When the US president was asked if ending this war was a priority for him, he replied that he would really like to.
Yes. I would like that to happen.
It should be noted that throughout his election campaign, Trump promised to end hostilities between the two countries on the first day of his presidency. He later reneged on this promise, calling it an "exaggeration."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-