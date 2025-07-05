Trump unexpectedly doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump doubted that he would be able to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump said he was no longer sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This statement is very different from his promise to quickly end the conflict, which he made during the election campaign.

I don't know. I can't tell you whether it will happen or not. Donald Trump President of the United States

When the US president was asked if ending this war was a priority for him, he replied that he would really like to.

Yes. I would like that to happen.

It should be noted that throughout his election campaign, Trump promised to end hostilities between the two countries on the first day of his presidency. He later reneged on this promise, calling it an "exaggeration."