Trump unexpectedly doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump unexpectedly doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump doubted that he would be able to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Despite promising to end the war immediately during his campaign, President Trump now expresses doubt about his capability to stop the conflict.
  • Trump's recent statements indicate a significant departure from his earlier commitment to quickly resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The US President's shifting stance raises questions about the future of efforts to end the hostilities between the two nations.

Trump doubts his ability to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump said he was no longer sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This statement is very different from his promise to quickly end the conflict, which he made during the election campaign.

I don't know. I can't tell you whether it will happen or not.

When the US president was asked if ending this war was a priority for him, he replied that he would really like to.

Yes. I would like that to happen.

It should be noted that throughout his election campaign, Trump promised to end hostilities between the two countries on the first day of his presidency. He later reneged on this promise, calling it an "exaggeration."

We have helped many countries... The situation with Ukraine is a (former US President Joe) Biden deal. It is not a Trump deal. I am trying to complete it.

