As White House insiders told the media, US leader Donald Trump did not like Iran's latest proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict.

Trump still can't reach an agreement with Iran

As journalists managed to find out, official Tehran has put forward a new peace proposal to the United States, which involves the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the continuation of the ceasefire, or even a final end to the war.

Instead, the Iranian regime demands a postponement of nuclear negotiations.

What is important to understand is that Tehran has repeatedly rejected proposals from Donald Trump's team to suspend its nuclear program and hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpiles to the US.

Insiders do not reveal why the head of the White House is unhappy with this proposal, but he has repeatedly emphasized that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

According to one anonymous source, accepting this proposal could look like a refusal to recognize Trump's victory.

The White House declined to comment on Trump's position, but US officials said discussions on the war and Tehran's uranium enrichment activities would continue. Share

As insiders note, Tehran's proposal to open the strait has provoked heated discussions in the White House about who really controls the situation in the Middle East — the United States or Iran.