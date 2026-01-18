Trump unwittingly created serious problems for Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump unwittingly created serious problems for Putin

Trump is personally weakening Putin's regime
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

US President Donald Trump has never hidden his affection for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the situation in the United States is pushing the head of the White House to make decisions that are extremely painful for the Kremlin and its war machine.

Points of attention

  • Despite Trump's known admiration for Putin, his focus on lowering gas prices to tackle rising living costs in the US has unintentionally put strains on the Russian economy and Putin's war machine.
  • Journalists highlight that Trump's Venezuelan special operation and efforts to lower global oil prices through expanding oil production are part of his strategy to address domestic political challenges, impacting Putin indirectly.

Trump is personally weakening Putin's regime

It's no secret that the Russian dictator's ability to finance his war against Ukraine depends on oil and gas revenues.

However, over a long period of time, these revenues only decline.

What is important to understand is that the reason lies not only in Western sanctions, but also in the general decline in global hydrocarbon prices.

The latter is a very specific goal for US President Donald Trump.

The reason is that the biggest threat to Trump's domestic popularity is the rising cost of living. Lowering gas prices is the White House's preferred solution to this political problem, The Times notes.

Journalists point out that Donald Trump's Venezuelan special operation is part of these efforts to lower global oil prices.

According to media reports, the US president recently held a meeting with the heads of the largest oil companies in the US and Europe, during which he urged them to invest tens of billions of dollars in expanding oil production in Venezuela.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Calls are being made in Europe for the creation of a common army
Sanchez proposes creating a common European army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers report new successes near Pokrovsk
AFU Air Assault Troops
The Battle for Pokrovsk Continues — Latest Details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation in Mariupol is rapidly deteriorating due to Putin's actions
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?