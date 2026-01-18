US President Donald Trump has never hidden his affection for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the situation in the United States is pushing the head of the White House to make decisions that are extremely painful for the Kremlin and its war machine.

Trump is personally weakening Putin's regime

It's no secret that the Russian dictator's ability to finance his war against Ukraine depends on oil and gas revenues.

However, over a long period of time, these revenues only decline.

What is important to understand is that the reason lies not only in Western sanctions, but also in the general decline in global hydrocarbon prices.

The latter is a very specific goal for US President Donald Trump.

The reason is that the biggest threat to Trump's domestic popularity is the rising cost of living. Lowering gas prices is the White House's preferred solution to this political problem, The Times notes.

Journalists point out that Donald Trump's Venezuelan special operation is part of these efforts to lower global oil prices.

According to media reports, the US president recently held a meeting with the heads of the largest oil companies in the US and Europe, during which he urged them to invest tens of billions of dollars in expanding oil production in Venezuela.