Trump urgently sent the National Guard to Los Angeles — what's happening

Mass protests over immigration policy are gaining momentum in Los Angeles. In light of the latest developments in this regard, US President Donald Trump has urgently deployed National Guard troops to the city.
Points of attention
- The involvement of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in recent arrests has contributed to the unrest, sparking violent riots in the city.
- President Trump praised the National Guard troops for their efforts in managing the situation, emphasizing the need to address the ongoing violence and protests in Los Angeles.
What's really happening in Los Angeles
What is important to understand is that in recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested numerous people on suspicion of violating immigration laws, including in Los Angeles.
Against the backdrop of recent events, violent riots have broken out in the city.
According to journalists, the police used tear gas, stun grenades, and pepper spray.
Moreover, it is stated that protesters threw stones and concrete blocks at police cars.
In addition, it is indicated that Donald Trump praised the National Guard troops for the work they did early in the morning of June 8.
