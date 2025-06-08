Trump urgently sent the National Guard to Los Angeles — what's happening
Category
World
Publication date

Trump urgently sent the National Guard to Los Angeles — what's happening

What's really happening in Los Angeles
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Mass protests over immigration policy are gaining momentum in Los Angeles. In light of the latest developments in this regard, US President Donald Trump has urgently deployed National Guard troops to the city.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in recent arrests has contributed to the unrest, sparking violent riots in the city.
  • President Trump praised the National Guard troops for their efforts in managing the situation, emphasizing the need to address the ongoing violence and protests in Los Angeles.

What's really happening in Los Angeles

What is important to understand is that in recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested numerous people on suspicion of violating immigration laws, including in Los Angeles.

Against the backdrop of recent events, violent riots have broken out in the city.

According to journalists, the police used tear gas, stun grenades, and pepper spray.

Moreover, it is stated that protesters threw stones and concrete blocks at police cars.

As a result, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to restore order in Los Angeles. According to a White House statement, at least 2,000 National Guard troops will be deployed "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense."

In addition, it is indicated that Donald Trump praised the National Guard troops for the work they did early in the morning of June 8.

"Excellent work by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes, and riots," the White House chief wrote on his own social network Truth Social.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are not children with Putin." Zelensky responded harshly to Trump
Zelenskyy responded to Trump's scandalous words
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He'll have to answer." Trump publicly threatened Musk
The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk caused a fight at the White House
What is known about the fight in the White House

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?