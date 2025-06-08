Trump urgently sent the National Guard to Los Angeles — what's happening

Mass protests over immigration policy are gaining momentum in Los Angeles. In light of the latest developments in this regard, US President Donald Trump has urgently deployed National Guard troops to the city.

What's really happening in Los Angeles

What is important to understand is that in recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested numerous people on suspicion of violating immigration laws, including in Los Angeles.

Against the backdrop of recent events, violent riots have broken out in the city.

According to journalists, the police used tear gas, stun grenades, and pepper spray.

Moreover, it is stated that protesters threw stones and concrete blocks at police cars.

As a result, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to restore order in Los Angeles. According to a White House statement, at least 2,000 National Guard troops will be deployed "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense." Share

In addition, it is indicated that Donald Trump praised the National Guard troops for the work they did early in the morning of June 8.