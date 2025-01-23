Trump wants to reduce the number of American troops in Europe — what is the reason

US President Donald Trump plans to reduce the number of US troops in Europe by 20%. He is also demanding that Europe pay more for their maintenance.

Why Trump wants to reduce the military contingent in Europe

As the publication notes, Trump is not yet considering the option of quickly withdrawing troops from Europe or Ukraine, but is demanding that European countries invest more actively in their own defense.

According to a source in European diplomacy, the US president intends to reduce the American contingent in Europe by approximately 20,000 people, which is about a fifth of the total number.

He also believes it is necessary to shift the additional financial burden to European countries for the maintenance of troops that will remain on European territory.

Trump's arguments boil down to the fact that the presence of the American military is an important deterrent, and such costs, in his opinion, should not be fully covered solely by US taxpayers.

The source also notes that Trump was persuaded not to abandon Ukraine in order to avoid associations with failed situations like a "second Kabul." However, the head of the White House insists that the resolution of the Ukrainian issue should be the responsibility of the Europeans, as he considers it to be largely their problem.

There are no exact figures yet on the possible cost of funding. At the same time, Trump is re-proposing a new NATO standard of 5% of GDP on defense, which significantly increases the previous requirements. However, for many European countries, this goal remains almost unattainable. Share

Trump freezes US foreign aid

The main goal of the new presidential decree is to verify the compliance of all aid with the country's political goals.

According to Donald Trump and his new administration, "the foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not in America's best interests, and in many cases are contrary to American values."

Moreover, the decree states that aid from other states "contributes to the destabilization of world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly opposed to harmonious and stable relations both within and between countries."