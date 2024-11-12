Trump was interested in two points from the Ukraine Victory Plan — which ones exactly

Two proposals were added to the Victory Plan, taking into account the possible presidency of Donald Trump, which were presented to him in September during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. Both ideas piqued Trump's interest
Points of attention
- Proposals from the Ukraine Victory Plan that have interested Trump include replacing American troops in Europe with Ukrainian troops.
- The second initiative involves providing Western partners with access to Ukraine's critical natural resources.
- The possible idea of Trump's investment vetting permit could help Ukrainian industries attract more Western investment.
- Ukraine was developing a Victory Plan in view of a possible Trump presidency to strengthen cooperation with the United States.
Trump may be interested in the idea of Ukrainian military in Europe
As the publication notes, the first proposal provides that after the end of the war, Ukrainian troops can replace part of the American military stationed in Europe.
The second initiative, proposed by Republican and Trump ally Lindsey Graham, is to provide Western partners with access to Ukraine's critical natural resources.
Also, Ukrainian business leaders are separately discussing with the government the possibility of giving Trump the authority to "verify investments", which will allow him to determine who can do business in Ukraine.
The idea is still in the early stages of discussion, but business leaders close to the Office of the President are confident that it will interest Trump.
Ukraine was developing a Victory Plan taking into account Trump's presidency
Ukraine has developed a Victory Plan to strengthen relations with the future administration of Donald Trump. This is due to maintaining the support of the USA against the background of fears that the new president may conclude a peace agreement with the Russian Federation.
As the publication notes, Ukrainian and European officials note that the ideas within this plan take into account Trump's "transactional" approach.
Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Affairs, called this approach a "wise move." According to him, Trump wants to look like a winner, and for this he should demonstrate a tough position towards Putin.
At the same time, experts emphasize the importance of President Zelensky showing readiness for negotiations with Russia.
