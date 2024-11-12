Ukraine was developing a Victory Plan taking into account the Trump presidency

Ukraine has developed a Victory Plan to strengthen relations with the future administration of Donald Trump. This is due to maintaining the support of the USA against the background of fears that the new president may conclude a peace agreement with the Russian Federation.

Trump's position was taken into account in the Victory Plan for Ukraine

As the publication notes, Ukrainian and European officials note that the ideas within this plan take into account Trump's "transactional" approach.

We want Ukraine to be seen as an asset, not as a problem, said one of the participants in the development of the plan. Share

Among the proposed points is to replace part of the American troops in Europe with Ukrainian forces after the end of the war. Another proposal provides for the distribution of Ukraine's natural resources among Western partners, which, according to the plan's developers, may interest Trump.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Affairs, called this approach a "wise move." According to him, Trump wants to look like a winner, and for this he should demonstrate a tough position towards Putin.

At the same time, experts emphasize the importance of President Zelensky showing readiness for negotiations with Russia.

"Ukraine is limited by its national interests and society's expectations," said Alyona Hetmanchuk, director of the Kyiv-based analytical center "New Europe". Share

Ukrainian authorities are also considering replacing the ambassador in Washington to establish ties with Trump's team.

What is important to know about Ukraine's Victory Plan

It was developed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team — the document was publicly presented in October 2024.

According to the president, the main goal is "to change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to make peace."

Ukraine's victory plan has 5 points: