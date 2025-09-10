Trump will demand the death penalty for the murderer of Ukrainian Zarutskaya

US President Donald Trump said he is demanding the death penalty for the murderer of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was found dead on August 22 at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trump made a statement regarding the murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska
He wrote about this in Truth Social.
As a reminder, on August 22, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, was found dead at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. The girl arrived in the United States after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. The motive for the killing remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Brown has reportedly been arrested several times since 2011. The charges included aggravated theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats. Almost all charges were dropped. In January 2025, he was charged with improper use of the 911 system, which is currently pending.
