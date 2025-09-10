Trump will demand the death penalty for the murderer of Ukrainian Zarutskaya
Trump will demand the death penalty for the murderer of Ukrainian Zarutskaya

Читати українською

US President Donald Trump said he is demanding the death penalty for the murderer of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was found dead on August 22 at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • US President Donald Trump demands the death penalty for the murderer of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • The suspect in the murder, DeCarlos Brown, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, with a history of felony charges.

Trump made a statement regarding the murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

Trump's post

The animal that brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America in search of peace and safety must be "swiftly" (without a doubt!) convicted and sentenced only to the death penalty. There can be no other choice.

As a reminder, on August 22, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, was found dead at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. The girl arrived in the United States after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iryna Zarutska

The girl was fatally stabbed, police said. The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested by police shortly after police arrived on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. The motive for the killing remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Brown has reportedly been arrested several times since 2011. The charges included aggravated theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats. Almost all charges were dropped. In January 2025, he was charged with improper use of the 911 system, which is currently pending.

