Trump will demand the death penalty for the murderer of Ukrainian Zarutskaya

US President Donald Trump said he is demanding the death penalty for the murderer of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was found dead on August 22 at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump made a statement regarding the murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

Trump's post

The animal that brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America in search of peace and safety must be "swiftly" (without a doubt!) convicted and sentenced only to the death penalty. There can be no other choice. Donald Trump President of the United States

As a reminder, on August 22, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, was found dead at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. The girl arrived in the United States after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iryna Zarutska

The girl was fatally stabbed, police said. The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested by police shortly after police arrived on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Share

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. The motive for the killing remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.