Trump's birthday. The US plans to hold a military parade worth tens of millions of dollars
Trump
Читати українською
Source:  AP News

The Army's detailed plans for a possible military parade for President Donald Trump's birthday in June call for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly several thousand civilians.

Trump demanded a large-scale military parade for his birthday

The planning documents, obtained by the AP and dated April 29 and 30 and not yet made public, represent the Army's latest plan for a long-planned 250th anniversary festival on the National Mall and a recently added element: a large military parade that Trump has long wanted.

The Army's anniversary just happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday, June 14.

Although the slides do not include any cost estimates, organizing a parade of this scale would likely cost tens of millions of dollars.

The costs will include moving military equipment, equipment, aircraft and troops from across the country to Washington, as well as the need to feed and house thousands of troops.

High costs stalled Trump's insistence on holding a parade during his first term after he saw the parade in France on Bastille Day in 2017.

There has been no official approval of plans for this year's celebration yet.

According to plans, up to 6,300 troops would participate in the parade, with the rest responsible for other tasks and support.

Much of the equipment would have to be delivered by train or plane.

Plans say the parade will involve troops from at least 11 corps and divisions across the country. These could include a Stryker battalion with two companies of Stryker vehicles, a tank battalion and two companies of tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, howitzers and infantry fighting vehicles.




