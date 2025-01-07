Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until inauguration
Ukraine
Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until inauguration

Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until inauguration
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump's special representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has postponed his visit to Kyiv and other European capitals until Trump's inauguration, which will take place on January 20.

What is known about the cancellation of Trump's special representative's visit

As noted, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who is to become Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, initially planned to arrive in Kyiv in early January for meetings with Ukrainian leaders.

As part of this visit, Kellogg's team also prepared negotiations with representatives of other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

The visit was supposed to be the first official event of the new Trump administration in Ukraine after the November 5 elections. However, it has now been postponed, and Kellogg is expected to arrive in Kyiv after Trump takes office. The specific date of the upcoming visit has not yet been determined.

The reasons for the postponement of the trip remain unclear.

Neither Kellogg himself nor representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington responded to Reuters requests for clarification.

Donald Trump repeatedly stated during the election campaign that he was able to resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. However, he has not yet made significant progress in this direction. At the same time, a quick end to the conflict remains one of the key priorities of his new administration, — says the Reuters report.

Kellogg wants to hear the positions of Ukraine and Russia

Journalists asked whether the special representative was planning visits to Europe, Russia, or Ukraine.

According to Kellogg, the Trump team is preparing plans to "go and just listen" to the parties, since they are not yet authorized to negotiate on behalf of the United States.

But it wouldn't hurt to listen to people... more proactively, given the calendar, trying to do it in the near term and make sure we have the right elements that we can present to President Trump," Keith Kellogg said.

He also recalled that it is the new US president who will make the final decisions in this regard.

According to Kellogg, the main goal of Donald Trump's team is to help him succeed for the American people.

And we will do it. We are going to bring this war in Europe to an end, a successful end for the American people as well,” the special representative promised.

