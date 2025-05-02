Trump's team has already prepared options to increase pressure on Russia

As Bloomberg learned from its insiders, senior American officials have already prepared several scenarios for US leader Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on the aggressor country Russia.

What the Trump administration is working on

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the White House is now ready to increase economic pressure on Russia.

His position has changed because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is delaying the process of ending the war against Ukraine.

Anonymous sources confirmed to the media that American officials have prepared for Trump a number of options for increasing economic pressure on the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that the US president has not made a final decision yet, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing.

Insiders have not yet revealed what options are being considered and said any decision rests with Trump.

As previously mentioned, after meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican, Trump criticized Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian cities.