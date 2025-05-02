Ukraine has named its red lines in peace talks

As part of the process of ending the war, Russia should not be given the right to veto Ukraine's membership in NATO, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine has its red lines

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine will not agree to "peace at any price."

Andriy Sybiga made it clear that Kyiv's red lines in peace negotiations "remain clear and unchanged."

"Firstly, we will not recognize any temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian," the diplomat said. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team will not agree to limit the structure or size of its army, reduce the defense industry, military assistance from allies, or the presence of their contingents.

Thirdly, we will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine's sovereignty, our domestic and foreign policies, in particular regarding the choice of unions and alliances that we seek to join. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the diplomat noted, despite the fact that there is currently no consensus among the allies on Ukraine's membership in NATO, Kyiv will continue to "actively work to achieve it."