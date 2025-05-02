Ukraine has named its red lines in peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine has named its red lines in peace talks

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine has its red lines
Читати українською

As part of the process of ending the war, Russia should not be given the right to veto Ukraine's membership in NATO, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Points of attention

  • Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasizes Ukraine's dedication to pursuing NATO membership despite current allies' lack of consensus.
  • Kyiv emphasizes that no country, including Russia, has the right to veto Ukraine's decisions regarding its future alliances.

Ukraine has its red lines

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine will not agree to "peace at any price."

Andriy Sybiga made it clear that Kyiv's red lines in peace negotiations "remain clear and unchanged."

"Firstly, we will not recognize any temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian," the diplomat said.

In addition, it is indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team will not agree to limit the structure or size of its army, reduce the defense industry, military assistance from allies, or the presence of their contingents.

Thirdly, we will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine's sovereignty, our domestic and foreign policies, in particular regarding the choice of unions and alliances that we seek to join.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the diplomat noted, despite the fact that there is currently no consensus among the allies on Ukraine's membership in NATO, Kyiv will continue to "actively work to achieve it."

However, Russia or any other country does not and will not have the right to veto our choice," Sibiga emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A real breakthrough is coming very soon." Trump has a new demand for Ukraine and Russia
The US wants to see real progress
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not be mediators." The US appealed to Ukraine and Russia
US Department of State
The States warned Kyiv and Moscow about important changes
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump may challenge Putin — ex-US ambassador
Trump began to open his eyes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?