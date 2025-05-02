Ukraine has named its red lines in peace talks

As part of the process of ending the war, Russia should not be given the right to veto Ukraine's membership in NATO, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
Points of attention
- Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasizes Ukraine's dedication to pursuing NATO membership despite current allies' lack of consensus.
- Kyiv emphasizes that no country, including Russia, has the right to veto Ukraine's decisions regarding its future alliances.
Ukraine has its red lines
According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine will not agree to "peace at any price."
Andriy Sybiga made it clear that Kyiv's red lines in peace negotiations "remain clear and unchanged."
In addition, it is indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team will not agree to limit the structure or size of its army, reduce the defense industry, military assistance from allies, or the presence of their contingents.
As the diplomat noted, despite the fact that there is currently no consensus among the allies on Ukraine's membership in NATO, Kyiv will continue to "actively work to achieve it."
