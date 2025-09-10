Tusk reveals the number of Russian drones that attacked Poland

As reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to preliminary data, 19 Russian drones violated his country's airspace. It is important to understand that a significant part of them flew from the territory of Belarus.

Tusk reveals new details of Russian attack

19 airspace violations were recorded and tracked. And these are not the final figures. For the first time during this war, a significant proportion of these drones flew into Poland directly from Belarus. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

What is important to understand is that maps from Ukrainian monitoring channels indicate that the Russian drones that flew from Belarus to Poland first flew into Belarus from Ukraine.

Donald Tusk officially confirmed that Polish and allied patrol fighters destroyed at least 3 enemy drones.

They were assessed as posing a direct threat.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Prime Minister stated that his country would invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

This means that member states hold joint consultations when, in their opinion, there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the member states.

It is also known that a drone crashed into a residential building in Poland near the border with Belarus.