Two people died in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the morning of March 11, Russian invaders launched a drone strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. Local authorities confirmed the deaths of two people and the injury of seven others.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?

The latest details were provided by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, a Russian drone strike was recorded in the Shevchenko district of the city.

All services are working at the "arrival" site: State Emergency Service units, emergency medical services, and the National Police. The injured are being provided with medical assistance. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

As Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov later confirmed, the Russian invaders hit a civilian enterprise.

"Currently, two people are known to have died and five injured," the mayor said. Share

Against this background, Oleg Synegubov clarified that according to preliminary information, all the victims are in serious condition, and doctors continue to fight for their lives.