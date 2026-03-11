Two people died in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack
Two people died in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv - what are the consequences?
On the morning of March 11, Russian invaders launched a drone strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. Local authorities confirmed the deaths of two people and the injury of seven others.

  • The victims are currently fighting for their lives as doctors continue to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the Russian attack.
  • The situation in Kharkiv remains tense as residents and authorities deal with the aftermath of the tragic incident, highlighting the need for urgent international intervention.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?

The latest details were provided by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, a Russian drone strike was recorded in the Shevchenko district of the city.

All services are working at the "arrival" site: State Emergency Service units, emergency medical services, and the National Police. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

As Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov later confirmed, the Russian invaders hit a civilian enterprise.

"Currently, two people are known to have died and five injured," the mayor said.

Against this background, Oleg Synegubov clarified that according to preliminary information, all the victims are in serious condition, and doctors continue to fight for their lives.

The number of victims of the Russian strike in Kharkiv has increased to 7. Two more wounded people were taken to the hospital — a 33-year-old and a 36-year-old man. Medics are providing all necessary assistance, — added the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

