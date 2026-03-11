Two people died in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the morning of March 11, Russian invaders launched a drone strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. Local authorities confirmed the deaths of two people and the injury of seven others.
Points of attention
- The victims are currently fighting for their lives as doctors continue to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the Russian attack.
- The situation in Kharkiv remains tense as residents and authorities deal with the aftermath of the tragic incident, highlighting the need for urgent international intervention.
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?
The latest details were provided by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
According to him, a Russian drone strike was recorded in the Shevchenko district of the city.
As Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov later confirmed, the Russian invaders hit a civilian enterprise.
Against this background, Oleg Synegubov clarified that according to preliminary information, all the victims are in serious condition, and doctors continue to fight for their lives.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-