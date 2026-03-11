Ukraine dismantles 10 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine dismantles 10 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine dismantles 10 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on March 10, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, five command posts, one warehouse, two artillery systems, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to combat Russian invaders and defend against aerial assaults as part of the full-scale war.
  • Recent reports highlight the resilience of Ukrainian troops in thwarting enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine and maintaining significant losses on various fronts.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 11, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/11/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,275,980 (+990) people,

  • tanks — 11,763 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,177 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 38,263 (+61) units,

  • MLRS — 1,680 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 170,966 (+2,157) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,791 (+281) units,

  • special equipment — 4,088 (+1) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 85 air strikes, dropping 262 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,378 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,817 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 96 from multiple rocket launchers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches
Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 90 out of 99 drones during the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov and Ukrainian military set off for the Middle East
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the mission to the Middle East

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?