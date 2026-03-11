Ukraine dismantles 10 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on March 10, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, five command posts, one warehouse, two artillery systems, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to combat Russian invaders and defend against aerial assaults as part of the full-scale war.
- Recent reports highlight the resilience of Ukrainian troops in thwarting enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine and maintaining significant losses on various fronts.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 11, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/11/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,275,980 (+990) people,
tanks — 11,763 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 24,177 (+3) units,
artillery systems — 38,263 (+61) units,
MLRS — 1,680 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 170,966 (+2,157) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,791 (+281) units,
special equipment — 4,088 (+1) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 85 air strikes, dropping 262 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,378 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,817 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 96 from multiple rocket launchers.
