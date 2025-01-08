Two Ukrainian paratroopers captured 14 Russian occupiers at once during a successful operation. It was carried out by soldiers of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade with the call signs "Gene" and "Maneken".

How Ukrainian paratroopers managed to capture a group of Russians

As noted, the operation began with a drone attack on the forward position of Russian forces, after which two paratroopers advanced towards the enemy dugout under cover of fire from their comrades.

The paratroopers approached the dugout and pelted it with grenades, forcing the Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.

At the same time, 14 representatives of the so-called "second army of the world" surrendered, realizing that they had no other choice, the report says.

The successful capture of prisoners replenished the exchange fund, which in the future will help return Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,660 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: