AFU Air Assault Troops
Читати українською

Two Ukrainian paratroopers captured 14 Russian occupiers at once during a successful operation. It was carried out by soldiers of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade with the call signs "Gene" and "Maneken".

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian paratroopers captured 14 Russian soldiers during a successful operation.
  • The operation began with a drone attack and was carried out by soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavria Brigade.
  • Successful capture of prisoners will help the Ukrainian military in exchanging prisoners and returning their soldiers.
  • Within 24 hours, Ukrainian forces destroyed a significant number of Russian equipment and military personnel, which indicates the success of defensive actions.

How Ukrainian paratroopers managed to capture a group of Russians

As noted, the operation began with a drone attack on the forward position of Russian forces, after which two paratroopers advanced towards the enemy dugout under cover of fire from their comrades.

The paratroopers approached the dugout and pelted it with grenades, forcing the Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.

At the same time, 14 representatives of the so-called "second army of the world" surrendered, realizing that they had no other choice, the report says.

The successful capture of prisoners replenished the exchange fund, which in the future will help return Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,660 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9714 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20205 (+16) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,729 (+19) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21727 (+19),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33307 (+81) units,

  • special equipment — 3681 (+0).

