On February 14, two Russian citizens were imprisoned in Poland for 5 and a half years for membership in the Russian PMC Wagner and espionage for Moscow.
Points of attention
- Two Russian citizens received prison sentences in Poland for their involvement with the Russian PMC Wagner and espionage activities.
- The accused posted posters with QR codes in Krakow and Warsaw to recruit individuals to the Wagner website, aiming to cause social unrest in Poland.
- The defendants' actions were intended to create social anxiety and undermine the credibility of Polish services, making it appear as if members of the Wagner PMC were present in Poland.
Two "Wagnerists" imprisoned in Poland for espionage
The actions of the accused were aimed at causing social anxiety, in particular, at making Polish society believe that members of the Wagner PMC were already on the territory of the Republic of Poland, that Polish services were not working, said a spokesman for the District Court in Krakow.
Oleksiy T. and Andriy G. were arrested in Warsaw in August 2023 and charged with working for foreign intelligence, as well as participating in an international armed group with the aim of committing terrorist crimes.
They previously put up posters in France and Germany, ridiculing the defense policies of Western countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-