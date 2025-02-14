Two "wagnerists" received prison sentences in Poland — for what exactly

On February 14, two Russian citizens were imprisoned in Poland for 5 and a half years for membership in the Russian PMC Wagner and espionage for Moscow.

Two "Wagnerists" imprisoned in Poland for espionage

The actions of the accused were aimed at causing social anxiety, in particular, at making Polish society believe that members of the Wagner PMC were already on the territory of the Republic of Poland, that Polish services were not working, said a spokesman for the District Court in Krakow.

Oleksiy T. and Andriy G. were arrested in Warsaw in August 2023 and charged with working for foreign intelligence, as well as participating in an international armed group with the aim of committing terrorist crimes.

According to the prosecutor's office, the men posted posters with QR codes in Krakow and Warsaw that led to the Wagner recruitment website. Share

They previously put up posters in France and Germany, ridiculing the defense policies of Western countries.