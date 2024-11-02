A British court sentenced 49-year-old Piotr Kuharskyi to 2.5 years in prison for his claims of belonging to the Russian PMC "Wagner".

What is known about Kuharskyi's imprisonment for statements of support for "Wagner" PMC

According to the representatives of the Royal Prosecutor's Office of Great Britain, on October 28, 2023, Kuharsky came to the Viking battle reenactment event, wearing a uniform with "Wagner" PMC patches.

At the same time, the man behaved aggressively, threatened other participants with a knife and imitated cutting his throat with gestures.

Pyotr Kuharskyi

According to witnesses, Kuharskyi claimed that he joined the "Wagner" PMC and even took part together with Russian mercenaries in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

He also circulated similar claims in various Facebook posts and messages.

What Kuharsky said during the interrogation

During the interrogation, the man stated that he had bought "Wagner" PVC patches and joined the group with the aim of provoking a reaction from other participants of the reconstruction because of their positions regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

Kuharsky attended a hearing on 16 August 2024 at the Central Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to wearing various symbols associated with far-right ideology and white supremacy.

Piotr Kuharsky claimed to be fighting for Wagner's group as part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and aggressively threatened people with a knife, acting on the basis of his extremist views and reputation as a terrorist organization to instill fear in others, the chief prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service of Great Britain noted.

He noted that the prosecutor's office will always pursue those who support terrorism in any form.