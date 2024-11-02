A British court sentenced 49-year-old Piotr Kuharskyi to 2.5 years in prison for his claims of belonging to the Russian PMC "Wagner".
Points of attention
- British man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for supporting the Russian PMC Wagner and displaying aggressive behavior at an event.
- The individual admitted to wearing Wagner PMC patches to provoke reactions from event participants and expressed extremist views related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- The UK Public Prosecutor's Office takes a strong stance against terrorism and vows to prosecute individuals supporting such ideologies.
- The case highlights the legal repercussions of aligning with extremist groups and the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms.
- By circulating false claims and threatening behavior, the perpetrator instilled fear in others, emphasizing the seriousness of supporting terrorist organizations.
What is known about Kuharskyi's imprisonment for statements of support for "Wagner" PMC
According to the representatives of the Royal Prosecutor's Office of Great Britain, on October 28, 2023, Kuharsky came to the Viking battle reenactment event, wearing a uniform with "Wagner" PMC patches.
At the same time, the man behaved aggressively, threatened other participants with a knife and imitated cutting his throat with gestures.
According to witnesses, Kuharskyi claimed that he joined the "Wagner" PMC and even took part together with Russian mercenaries in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.
He also circulated similar claims in various Facebook posts and messages.
What Kuharsky said during the interrogation
During the interrogation, the man stated that he had bought "Wagner" PVC patches and joined the group with the aim of provoking a reaction from other participants of the reconstruction because of their positions regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
Kuharsky attended a hearing on 16 August 2024 at the Central Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to wearing various symbols associated with far-right ideology and white supremacy.
He noted that the prosecutor's office will always pursue those who support terrorism in any form.
