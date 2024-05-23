UK announced new military aid package to Ukraine for £150 mn

Great Britain and its partners are preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine for £150 mn (approx. €217 million).

What will be included in the UK's new military aid package to Ukraine?

According to British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, the new military aid will strengthen the land and naval forces and air defence troops.

The package will include radars for air defence, false targets and EW systems worth 81 million euros.

Over €110 million are earmarked for small boats, reconnaissance drones and unmanned surface vessels.

The International Fund for Ukraine provides vital support to the Armed Forces to meet their urgent combat capability needs. It contains more air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure, as well as naval assets to strengthen the naval forces, noted Shapps. Share

So far, the fund has already received £900 million for Ukraine. Great Britain is the largest donor, having allocated £500 million. It also includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Germany.

What is known about the latest package of military aid to Ukraine from Britain

The UK recently sent Ukraine 80 defence missiles, one million rounds of ammunition, and 20 Viking armoured landing vehicles.

The head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, noted that since the beginning of May, Britain had handed Ukraine 80 missiles for air defence, and another 20 should arrive by the beginning of June. British aid to Ukraine in 2024 will cost £3 billion.