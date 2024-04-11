UK intelligence says Kremlin plans to mobilise up to 400,000 Russians in 2024
UK intelligence says Kremlin plans to mobilise up to 400,000 Russians in 2024

Mobilisation in Russia
Source:  online.ua

According to intelligence information from the UK Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, this year, Russia plans to recruit about 400,000 more soldiers under contract to participate in the criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about the Kremlin's implementation of large-scale mobilisation in Russia

Analysts of the British military intelligence point out that spring conscription has started in Russia since April 1.

It is noted that during the spring, the aggressor country plans to mobilise about 150,000 Russians between the ages of 18 and 30.

Conscripts serve in garrisons throughout Russia. In land units, they usually form a battalion separately from battalions staffed by contract service soldiers. Some conscripts are likely to be serving in Russia, adjacent to the border with Ukraine, in border security units, the British intelligence report said.

Who does the aggressor country send to war against Ukraine

It is emphasised that the staffing of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine currently takes place at the expense of contract workers and reserve servicemen.

In particular, as representatives of the British military intelligence point out, there is pressure on conscripts to transfer to contract service, which will allow them to be sent to the war against Ukraine.

Russia probably does not want to risk losses among conscripts because it is "unpopular".

At the same time, the loss of volunteers is perceived more tolerantly in society.

Russia seeks to recruit about 400,000 contract service personnel in 2024. This is to sustain maintain its forces in Ukraine, which have suffered huge losses, and support announced plans to increase the size of armed forces to 1.32 million this year and to 1.5 million subsequently, the British intelligence report emphasises.

