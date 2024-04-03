Zelenskyy states Russia is preparing to mobilise 300,000 troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 300,000 military personnel on June 1.

The Kremlin will mobilise 300,000 soldiers at the beginning of the summer

We don't need half a million. The corresponding number who were not at the front — they will be at the front. As for the individual amount, how much will be mobilized — I am not yet ready to say. I can say that Russia is preparing to mobilise an additional 300,000 troops on June 1. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about the spring draft in Russia

In Russia, regular military conscription will continue from April 1 to July 15. They plan to draft 150,000 Russians.

Currently, new rules for conscription are already in effect in Russia — citizens aged 18 to 30 will now be subject to conscription (previously it was up to 27).

However, those who turn 27 before the end of 2023 and those who are already 28 or 29 years old will not be drafted.

Last year, during the spring recruitment campaign, Russia managed to recruit about 147,000 people. Term military service in Russia lasts 12 months.

The Russian media wrote that they are actively trying to convince soldiers during their military service to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation so that they join the hostilities against Ukraine.