UK intelligence states Russia losing prestigious missiles due to sanctions, production haste

As noted by British intelligence officers, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation increasingly began to lose missiles, which it calls "prestigious", due to sanctions and the haste with their production.

British intelligence learned about the new problems of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain concluded that the aggressor country had problems with the production of serviceable air-based missiles AS-23a KODIAK (NATO designation X-101, X-102).

It is important to understand that it is with them that it hits the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Foreign intelligence officers carefully analyzed photos from open sources dated March 31, 2024, which show the debris of a rocket that fell in a field in the Saratov region in the south of the Russian Federation.

According to them, these were fragments of the Kh-101 or Kh-102 missiles.

It is highly likely the debris was the result of a malfunction of a KODIAK missile that was launched towards Ukraine earlier that morning, the statement said. Share

The British Ministry of Defence draws attention to the fact that the Engels airfield is located in the Saratov region, where several bombers of Russian strategic aviation are located.

As noted by foreign intelligence, there is a high probability that the malfunction of such a prestigious missile indicates problems in its production, which probably arose under the influence of sanctions and haste.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 April 2024.



UK assesses the impact of sanctions on the resource supplying to Russian defence industry

According to British intelligence, due to the sanctions of Ukraine's allies against the Russian Federation, the supply of critical components for the Russian defence industry has been significantly disrupted.

The department also points out that isolating an aggressor country limits the number of countries with which it can conduct direct trade, increasing the time and cost of goods it could previously buy freely.