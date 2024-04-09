UK intelligence states Russia losing prestigious missiles due to sanctions, production haste
Category
World
Publication date

UK intelligence states Russia losing prestigious missiles due to sanctions, production haste

UK Ministry of Defence
Missile
Читати українською

As noted by British intelligence officers, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation increasingly began to lose missiles, which it calls "prestigious", due to sanctions and the haste with their production.

British intelligence learned about the new problems of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain concluded that the aggressor country had problems with the production of serviceable air-based missiles AS-23a KODIAK (NATO designation X-101, X-102).

It is important to understand that it is with them that it hits the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Foreign intelligence officers carefully analyzed photos from open sources dated March 31, 2024, which show the debris of a rocket that fell in a field in the Saratov region in the south of the Russian Federation.

According to them, these were fragments of the Kh-101 or Kh-102 missiles.

It is highly likely the debris was the result of a malfunction of a KODIAK missile that was launched towards Ukraine earlier that morning, the statement said.

The British Ministry of Defence draws attention to the fact that the Engels airfield is located in the Saratov region, where several bombers of Russian strategic aviation are located.

As noted by foreign intelligence, there is a high probability that the malfunction of such a prestigious missile indicates problems in its production, which probably arose under the influence of sanctions and haste.

UK assesses the impact of sanctions on the resource supplying to Russian defence industry

According to British intelligence, due to the sanctions of Ukraine's allies against the Russian Federation, the supply of critical components for the Russian defence industry has been significantly disrupted.

The department also points out that isolating an aggressor country limits the number of countries with which it can conduct direct trade, increasing the time and cost of goods it could previously buy freely.

Although the Russian Federation has increased the production of munitions ... the impact of the sanctions is most likely to have had the greatest impact on increasingly sophisticated and complex Russian systems, — the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army bombarded the Kherson region with S-300 missiles. There are wounded
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
the Berislav district
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces Navy assessed the risks of attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine with Kalibr missiles
Launch of the Caliber rocket
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainian troops, Budanov says
Taurus

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?