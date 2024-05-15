British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps denied considering the idea of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Shapps promises further support for Ukraine in the war from Great Britain
Journalists note that the head of the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, discussed the idea of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war during a meeting with former US President Donald Trump in April.
UK does not encourage Ukraine to negotiate with Russia
The article's authors emphasise that the comments of the British Defence Secretary are aimed at putting an end to speculations about Cameron's meeting with Trump in April.
The article notes that the ruling Labor Party also supported the idea of continued support for Ukraine.
So, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow defense secretary John Gealy visited Kyiv to express what they called "ironclad commitment".
When asked about the press rumours, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had not seen the publication but stressed that London's position had not changed and that "Putin must be defeated."
