Ukraine and Albania sign important 10-year agreement

What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and Albania?

As noted in the Office of the President of Ukraine, the document consists of 5 parts:

security and defense; political cooperation; humanitarian aid; cooperation in case of a future Russian attack; final provisions.

Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion and will continue to provide support throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. Albania will also contribute to the fighter coalition. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Albania for supporting Kyiv's European integration path, strengthening its positions on the battlefield, and "bringing a just and lasting peace to Ukraine."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Edi Rama (Photo: president.gov.ua)

What is important to understand is that this is not the first bilateral document between Kyiv and Tirana. The heads of both countries signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in February 2024.

Moreover, in January 2025, the Albanian embassy began operating in Kyiv.

What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and Britain?

On January 16, the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a 100-year partnership agreement.

It aims to build strong ties between the two countries across the entire spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture, and more.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit the day before.

Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever. We have reached a new level, it is more than a strategic relationship. We have signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership. Share

Against this background, Keir Starmer stated that Britain is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission to restore peace to Ukraine.