British Defense Minister John Healy is visiting Kyiv, during which the countries signed a "roadmap" to an agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Britain in the defense sector on January 9.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that during Gili's visit, Ukraine and Britain signed a "roadmap" for the development of a century-old partnership in the defense sector.

The document establishes defense cooperation in a number of key security areas through 2026. This is an important step towards implementing large-scale projects made possible by the Centennial Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Shmyhal added that, together with representatives of intelligence and the General Staff, he told his British colleague about the consequences of the massive Russian combined strike that night.

Strengthening air defense and providing ammunition for these systems is a key priority, he noted, adding that Britain has already made a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine and Britain signed a century-long partnership agreement in January 2025.