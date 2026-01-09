Ukraine and Britain signed a "roadmap" to a 100-year partnership agreement

British Defense Minister John Healy is visiting Kyiv, during which the countries signed a "roadmap" to an agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Britain in the defense sector on January 9.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Britain have signed a “roadmap” to a 100-year partnership agreement in the defense sector, focusing on enhancing cooperation in key security areas until 2026.
- The agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening defense capabilities and solidifying strategic ties between the two nations.
- The partnership aims to implement large-scale projects facilitated by the Centennial Partnership Agreement, with a focus on strengthening air defense and providing essential ammunition.
Agreement on a 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Britain: a “roadmap” has been signed
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that during Gili's visit, Ukraine and Britain signed a "roadmap" for the development of a century-old partnership in the defense sector.
Shmyhal added that, together with representatives of intelligence and the General Staff, he told his British colleague about the consequences of the massive Russian combined strike that night.
Strengthening air defense and providing ammunition for these systems is a key priority, he noted, adding that Britain has already made a significant contribution to Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukraine and Britain signed a century-long partnership agreement in January 2025.
