Ukraine and Europe reacted to Trump's "peace plan" — details

Ukraine, together with European partners, responded to Trump's "peace plan"

Ukraine and European partners, in their amendments to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, removed the clause stating that "Ukraine will not seek to join NATO."

This was reported by Reuters, which published the full response from the Ukrainian and European sides.

It is noted that US representatives took this response to their president.

Cease-fire:

Commit to a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea.

The two sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation, with the participation of the United States and European countries. This is happening in parallel with the preparation of the agenda and modalities for a comprehensive peace agreement.

Monitoring of the ceasefire under US leadership and support from third countries.

Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners of war.

Security guarantees for Ukraine:

Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees, including similar Article 5 of NATO, from the United States as long as there is no consensus among the allies on Ukraine's accession to NATO (i.e., the obligation of the guarantor countries to enter war with the Russian Federation in the event of a new invasion).

No restrictions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The guarantor states will be a special group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons, and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine aspires to join the EU.

Territory:

Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

Territorial negotiations begin on the basis of the situation on the front line of control.

Ukraine regains control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the participation of the United States, as well as the Kakhovka Dam.

Ukraine has unimpeded passage along the Dnieper River and control over the Kinburn Spit.

Economy:

Ukraine and the United States are implementing an agreement on economic cooperation and minerals.

Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and receive financial compensation, including Russian sovereign assets, which will remain frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine for the losses.

US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be gradually eased after a sustainable peace is achieved and reinstated in the event of a violation of the peace agreement (revocation).

