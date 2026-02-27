Ukraine and Russia agree on local ceasefire

On February 27, it became known that official Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a local ceasefire in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This decision will help ensure the safe process of repairing backup power lines.

What did Ukraine and Russia agree on?

The decision to localize the cessation of hostilities was officially confirmed by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Agency representatives claim that as of today, another local ceasefire, reached through the mediation of the IAEA, is in effect.

Its main goal is to restore the backup power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a voltage of 330 kV.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has already made a statement on this matter:

Demining work is ongoing to ensure safe access for repair crews. Share

Reuters news agency learned additional details from Russian authorities.

The latter assure that one of the external power lines is still working, and the repair of the other will take at least a week.

In addition, it is emphasized that the radiation level in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is within normal limits.