Ukraine destroyed the network that helped Shahed fly in from Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine destroyed the network that helped Shahed fly in from Belarus

Fedorov spoke about Ukraine's new successful operation
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, officially confirmed that it was successfully possible to eliminate the modern communication system that allowed the Russian "Shaheeds" to fly into northern Ukraine from the direction of Belarus.

Points of attention

  • The elimination of the network disrupted the flow of information from 'Shaheeds' to the control center, improving Ukraine's defense against potential threats from the north.
  • The successful operation signifies a significant advancement in Ukraine's efforts to safeguard its borders and national security against external threats.

Fedorov spoke about Ukraine's new successful operation

We managed to eliminate the Mesh network used by the "Shaheeds" in the north, which had a positive impact on the defense capability of Kyiv and the central part of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

However, the head of the defense department has not yet said exactly how this network was successfully eliminated and how it was organized.

The journalists decided to learn the details of the operation from Mikhail Fedorov's advisor, Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to the latter, the Mesh network works in such a way that all its participants are actually retrotranslators for each other.

However, what is important to understand is that the specified network must simultaneously be connected to the management, to the Russian operators who manage the process.

Beskrestnov officially confirmed to journalists that such control points exist on the territory of Russia and were on the territory of Belarus.

What does it look like? It's a regular mobile operator tower, or some other one, 70-80 meters high, with powerful antennas pointing towards Ukraine. That is, these are such node points through which information from the "Shahedi" comes to the control center, — explained Advisor Fedorov.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits Russian oil depot and several logistics facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers report new successful strikes
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Putin has new serious problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban wants to send a special mission to Ukraine — EU supports
What is known about Orbán's new proposal?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?