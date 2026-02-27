Ukraine destroyed the network that helped Shahed fly in from Belarus

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, officially confirmed that it was successfully possible to eliminate the modern communication system that allowed the Russian "Shaheeds" to fly into northern Ukraine from the direction of Belarus.

Fedorov spoke about Ukraine's new successful operation

We managed to eliminate the Mesh network used by the "Shaheeds" in the north, which had a positive impact on the defense capability of Kyiv and the central part of Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

However, the head of the defense department has not yet said exactly how this network was successfully eliminated and how it was organized.

The journalists decided to learn the details of the operation from Mikhail Fedorov's advisor, Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to the latter, the Mesh network works in such a way that all its participants are actually retrotranslators for each other.

However, what is important to understand is that the specified network must simultaneously be connected to the management, to the Russian operators who manage the process.

Beskrestnov officially confirmed to journalists that such control points exist on the territory of Russia and were on the territory of Belarus.