On February 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed new successful deep strikes by the Defense Forces. Thus, it is reported that an enemy oil depot and a number of other logistical facilities of the Russian invaders were destroyed.

Ukrainian soldiers report new successful strikes

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have inflicted new powerful blows on enemy forces.

The destruction of the Luhansk oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region has been confirmed — this happened on the night of February 27.

What is important to understand is that the specified facility is directly involved in the process of supporting the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

After the attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot, the consequences of which are currently being investigated and will be announced later.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck powerful strikes on fuel and lubricants warehouses near Mariupol, Novotoretsky, and Koptevye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

A Russian strike drone control point near Raiske, in the Kherson region, was also attacked.