Ukraine and the US are in the final stages of negotiations on an agreement on rare earth minerals
Ukraine
Source: Olga Stefanishyna

Ukrainian and American teams are in the final stages of negotiations on an agreement regarding Ukrainian rare earth minerals.

Agreements on rare earth minerals between Ukraine and the US: what is known

The final stage of work on the agreement was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna in Kh.

The Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations on the minerals agreement. The negotiations have been very constructive, with almost all key details finalized. We aim to conclude them as soon as possible in order to move forward with the signing of the agreement.

Olga Stefanishyna

Olga Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice

Stefanishyna also hopes that Kyiv and Washington will be able to sign the document "in the near future."

On February 16, it became known that the United States is pushing for control over a wider range of Ukrainian resources, including rare metals and strategic materials. These include lithium, graphite, and uranium, which are sometimes confused with rare earth minerals.

On February 21, Bloomberg reported that the US and Ukraine intend to finalize a minerals deal by the end of the week.

