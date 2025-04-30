Ukraine and the US have agreed on a list of conditions for ending the war

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg officially confirmed that the teams of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump have drawn up a list of conditions, including 22 "very specific" actions, as part of negotiations to end the war.
Points of attention
- Kellogg is convinced that Russia will not be able to win a war against Ukraine.
- He also added that support for Ukraine is currently significantly increasing.
Kellogg revealed details of agreements between Ukraine and the US
Trump's representative does not hide that official Kyiv did not like all the positions.
He also reacted to the latest scandalous statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The latter recently spoke again about Russia's "victory" in the war against Ukraine.
In his opinion, Ukraine is currently in a good position.
Moreover, its allies in Europe are actively forming support forces without US participation — in particular, under the leadership of Great Britain and France.
