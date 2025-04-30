Ukraine and the US have agreed on a list of conditions for ending the war

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg officially confirmed that the teams of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump have drawn up a list of conditions, including 22 "very specific" actions, as part of negotiations to end the war.

Kellogg revealed details of agreements between Ukraine and the US

Trump's representative does not hide that official Kyiv did not like all the positions.

It's normal when you have negotiations. But we're in a pretty good position with them... when it comes to Ukrainians, we're very comfortable where we are right now. Keith Kellogg US President's Special Representative for Ukraine

He also reacted to the latest scandalous statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The latter recently spoke again about Russia's "victory" in the war against Ukraine.

Russia will not win this war. Over the past year and a half, Russia has not achieved any success... They have lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers, they are advancing by meters, not kilometers. And the Ukrainians are fighting fiercely on their own land. Therefore, when Russia says that it is winning, it is not so, — Kellogg ridiculed the Russian army. Share

In his opinion, Ukraine is currently in a good position.

Moreover, its allies in Europe are actively forming support forces without US participation — in particular, under the leadership of Great Britain and France.