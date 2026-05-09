Watch: Ukraine celebrates Europe Day
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Ukraine
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Watch: Ukraine celebrates Europe Day

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Address by President Zelenskyy on the occasion of Europe Day
Читати українською

Every year on May 9, Ukraine and the members of the European Union celebrate Europe Day. This holiday is dedicated to honoring common values, democracy, peace and unity on the European continent. Against this background, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky has already recorded a special address not only to Ukrainians, but also to Europeans.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasizes the solidarity between Ukrainians and Europeans in the pursuit of peace and security.
  • Ukraine sees itself as an integral part of the European family and pledges to defend its independence and future.

Address by President Zelenskyy on the occasion of Europe Day

Today is Europe Day. And Ukraine celebrates it not formally or with posters, but truly knowing that we are already an integral part of the European family. We defend Ukraine, our independence, our future, and thereby we in Ukraine defend our Europe, of which Ukraine was and will be a part.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reminded that from the first days of the full-scale war to this day, Europe has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, supporting and helping.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is not about charity, but a conscious choice of Europeans.

To be on the same side with the brave and strong, with Ukrainian men and women who are fighting today for peace and true security from tyranny not only for themselves, but also for the entire continent. And we will definitely protect our state, our people and our right to independently choose our future — a future in Europe. Glory to Ukraine! — emphasized the head of state.

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