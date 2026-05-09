Watch: Ukraine celebrates Europe Day

Every year on May 9, Ukraine and the members of the European Union celebrate Europe Day. This holiday is dedicated to honoring common values, democracy, peace and unity on the European continent. Against this background, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky has already recorded a special address not only to Ukrainians, but also to Europeans.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes the solidarity between Ukrainians and Europeans in the pursuit of peace and security.
- Ukraine sees itself as an integral part of the European family and pledges to defend its independence and future.
Address by President Zelenskyy on the occasion of Europe Day
The Head of State once again reminded that from the first days of the full-scale war to this day, Europe has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, supporting and helping.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is not about charity, but a conscious choice of Europeans.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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