Ukraine concluded a number of agreements with Denmark for 535 million euros — what will the funds be used for

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine concluded a number of implementation agreements with the Ministry of Defense of Denmark in the amount of about 535 million euros. The funds will be used to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, the documents finalize the agreements recorded in the Letter of Intent, which was signed at the end of September in Kyiv.

They provide for a number of purchases from Ukrainian defense companies for a total amount of approximately 535 million euros. The sources of funding are the governments of Denmark and Sweden and interest from frozen Russian assets.

It is reported that these agreements clearly define the projects, as well as the terms of financing and supply of weapons.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine provided Denmark with "comprehensive information on manufacturers, weapon efficiency, production capabilities and compliance with anti-corruption standards."

According to the Director of the Procurement Policy Department, Hleb Kanevskyi, as a result of these agreements, Ukrainian arms and equipment manufacturers (both state and private) will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with self-propelled artillery installations, attack drones, anti-tank weapons and missile weapons.

Thanks to the "Danish model", which provides for direct financing of manufacturers, Ukraine has already received 50 million euros, and with these funds, the production of self-propelled artillery "Bohdan" for the Armed Forces was financed.

ACS "Bohdana": what is known

Self-propelled artillery "Bohdana" is a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery installation. The caliber of the gun is 155 mm, which corresponds to NATO standards.

It accommodates up to 5 crew members, has a maximum speed of 80 km/h and a maximum firing range of up to 60 km.

Production started back in 2015 at the Kramatorsk heavy machine tool construction plant. In 2022, the howitzer received its baptism of fire in the battle for Snake Island, and in 2023 it was officially adopted by the Armed Forces.

The Minister of Defense of Denmark, Trolls Lund Poulsen, announced that 18 "Bohdan" artillery systems, developed in two months, have already been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their production in July was financed by Denmark.

He stated this during a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) on September 14.