Ukraine created a military command post in Kurshchyna. What does this mean
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kursk region
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that Ukraine has created a military commandant's office to monitor law and order in Suzhi, Kurshchyna, liberated from the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The establishment of a military commandant's office in Kurshchyna by Ukraine aims to monitor law and order while providing for the needs of the liberated territories.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully conducting offensive actions in Kurshchyna, surrounding key locations and making strategic moves to expand control.
  • Analysts highlight the progress of the Ukrainian military in encircling district centers like Koreneve and undertaking operations to control vital infrastructure such as the railway station and bridges.
  • The situation on the Russian front remains tense, with the Armed Forces of Ukraine actively engaging in military actions to secure and expand their control over the targeted territories.
  • The recent successes of the Ukrainian offensive in Kurshchyna, as reported by various sources, indicate ongoing efforts to reclaim and stabilize the region despite resistance from Russian forces.

What is known about Ukraine's creation of a military commandant's office in Kurshchyna

According to Syrskyi, the department will be headed by Major General Eduard Moskalyov.

The head of the Armed Forces added that the clearing of the Russian occupiers of the city of Suja and three other settlements was completed in the territory of the Kursk region.

In order to maintain law and order and ensure the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories, a military commandant's office was established. Major General Moskalyov has been appointed as its head, Sirskyi explained.

What is known about the recent successes of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, the ZSU surrounded the Koreneve district center, north of the city of Suja, from two sides.

As Ryopke notes, currently the Ukrainian military has come close to Korenevoy, where the railway station is located.

Ukrainians are putting a lot of effort into capturing this settlement. We have seen many offensive actions in recent hours: both from the north on Korenevo and from the south. Whether they will succeed is another question. The Russian front is still very fragile. The armed forces can still advance in some directions and take small villages. However, there are more and more Russian units gathered from all over the country to win them back, the analyst emphasizes.

In addition, according to the Russian public, the Ukrainian military is attacking the bridge in the village of Glushkovo, which crosses the Seim River.

In a video shared on Russian military Telegram channels, you can see damaged bumpers and deep pits left on the coating.

The bridge is an important logistics link in the region, so the authorities decided to evacuate the entire Glushkiv district.

We are on the Hlushkovo bridge, where there were many arrivals. They are trying to destroy the bridge. Maybe it's HIMARS, the author of the video suggests.

