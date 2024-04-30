Ukraine creates "Hart" unit, a third combat brigade of border guards

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced the creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Service under the name "Hart".

What is known about the creation of the "Hart" combat brigade

Border guards bravely showed themselves in battles in 2014. And until now, the border detachments and formed combat brigades of the Assault Guard "Steel Border" and "Revenge" continue to beat the enemy, demonstrating considerable strength and endurance. Ihor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs

According to him, today it is symbolic to announce the creation of the third combat brigade of the State Border Service - "Hart", whose fighters are already strengthening the Defense Forces on the eastern borders.

The minister added that the defence of Snake Island, Mariupol, the battle for Kyiv, and the liberation from the occupiers of the Russian Federation in the north and the Kharkiv region is only part of the resistance, which continues to this day.

This is a difficult but worthy path that leads us to the goal of crossing the borders of 1991. To a safe and peaceful Ukraine, Klymenko wrote. Share

This brigade will be part of the "Offensive Guard" — a recruiting campaign of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, which aims to form assault brigades from the National Guard, the National Police and the Border Guard.

Today, the "Offensive Guard" includes seven brigades of the National Guard ("Bureviy", "Spartan", "Azov", "Khartiia", "Rubizh", "Chervona Kalyna", "Kara-Dag"), two brigades of the State Border Guard Service ("Revenge” and “Steel Border”) and one police brigade "Liut".

You can join the brigades by filling out the form on the website storm.mvs.gov.ua.

Border Guard Day is celebrated in Ukraine on April 30

On April 30, Ukrainian border guards celebrate their professional holiday. On this occasion, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the AFU Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi decided to congratulate them.

The President draws attention to the fact that our border soldiers not only protect the state border but also, together with all the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, defend our state and people on various front lines.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the time will surely come when Ukrainian border guards will work calmly on all sections of our sovereign state border.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief notes that April 30 is a very symbolic day in the history of Ukrainian border guards.

It is dedicated to the events of the end of April 1918, when the Donetsk group of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic under the command of Colonel Volodymyr Sikevych, liberating Barvinkove, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Mykytivka, Kolpakiv and a large part of Ukrainian Donbas from the Russian occupation, went to the international the recognised border of the Ukrainian People's Republic with Russia.

Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasises that Ukrainian border guards should return to Ukraine's modern internationally recognised borders.