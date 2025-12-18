Ukraine critically needs EU funding for drone production — Zelenskyy in Brussels
Ukraine critically needs EU funding for drone production — Zelenskyy in Brussels

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Ukraine will have to reduce drone production several times if Kyiv does not receive funding from the European Union in the spring.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine faces a potential significant reduction in drone production if it does not receive funding from the European Union in the spring, impacting the country's defense capabilities.
  • The European Council is exploring options for financial support for Ukraine, including a reparation loan or joint borrowing, to facilitate the production of Ukrainian drones.
  • President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for EU funding for drone production during a discussion in Brussels, emphasizing the critical role it plays in Ukraine's priorities during times of peace or war.

Zelenskyy stressed the need for EU funding for the production of Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with the media in Brussels.

If Ukraine does not receive the appropriate tranche in the spring, which in case of peace Ukraine will use to restore our state, and in case of continuation of the war Ukraine will use for the following priorities, primarily the production of drones, the production of drones in Ukraine will be reduced several times.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukraine will be forced to significantly reduce the production of cheap combat drones. Ukrainian long-range capabilities will also decrease.

If we use our long-range capabilities today, and they work the same way, but on our part, like the energy sanctions packages of our European and American partners, we, on our part, are doing everything to reduce Russia's energy resources. All of this simply won't happen.

A meeting of the European Council is taking place in Brussels on December 18-19, at which the leaders of the EU member states are to decide on the form of financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also participating in the summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed two options: a reparations loan using frozen Russian assets or joint borrowing based on the EU budget.

It is worth noting that this initiative is being blocked by Belgium, which holds the largest share of Russian assets.

Hungary and Slovakia also predictably opposed the use of frozen Russian assets.

At the same time, the European Parliament is ready to apply the so-called urgency procedure to accelerate the adoption of a decision on a reparation loan for Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen said that she will not leave today's meeting of EU leaders without finding a solution on further financing for Ukraine.

