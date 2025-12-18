Ukraine critically needs EU funding for drone production — Zelenskyy in Brussels

Ukraine will have to reduce drone production several times if Kyiv does not receive funding from the European Union in the spring.
Points of attention
- Ukraine faces a potential significant reduction in drone production if it does not receive funding from the European Union in the spring, impacting the country's defense capabilities.
- The European Council is exploring options for financial support for Ukraine, including a reparation loan or joint borrowing, to facilitate the production of Ukrainian drones.
- President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for EU funding for drone production during a discussion in Brussels, emphasizing the critical role it plays in Ukraine's priorities during times of peace or war.
Zelenskyy stressed the need for EU funding for the production of Ukrainian drones
Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with the media in Brussels.
According to him, Ukraine will be forced to significantly reduce the production of cheap combat drones. Ukrainian long-range capabilities will also decrease.
A meeting of the European Council is taking place in Brussels on December 18-19, at which the leaders of the EU member states are to decide on the form of financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also participating in the summit.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed two options: a reparations loan using frozen Russian assets or joint borrowing based on the EU budget.
It is worth noting that this initiative is being blocked by Belgium, which holds the largest share of Russian assets.
Hungary and Slovakia also predictably opposed the use of frozen Russian assets.
Ursula von der Leyen said that she will not leave today's meeting of EU leaders without finding a solution on further financing for Ukraine.
